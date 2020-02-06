Michael Bisping wonders if UFC scheduled Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal confrontation

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal staged their altercation but he does wonder if the UFC had their meetup planned.

Usman and Masvidal are on a collision course. The two have been trading barbs and it led to a confrontation on Radio Row in Miami. “The Nigerian Nightmare” and “Gamebred” exchanged heated words and had to be separated during Super Bowl LIV week. UFC president Dana White said the incident forced him to prematurely announce plans to book a welterweight title bout between champion Usman and Masvidal for International Fight Week in July.

On an edition of his Believe You Me podcast Bisping said it wouldn’t surprise him if the UFC had something to do with Usman and Masvidal running into each other.

<noscript><iframe title="Believe You Me w/ Michael Bisping #196 - All U-Turns" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HdN0LvEMqCM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“Conspiracy theory,” Bisping began when speaking on the altercation between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. “Listen if you put them in the same room, and one of the guys there the black gentleman, he works for the UFC. He’s one of the PR guys, Dave? Ah man, anyway I forget his name. So maybe this was scheduled by the UFC. Maybe they know what they were doing because now Dana accidentally mentioned that the fight’s gonna be happening in International Fight Week later this year in the summer. I mean that’s a fantastic fight and it’s a logical matchup anyway. I don’t really think he let anything out of the bag there.

“Scheduled them to both be giving interviews at the same place at the same time with tons of media around. If you’re gonna do it, that’s a smart setup. Get them to have a fight when there’s nothing but media around everywhere for the Super Bowl. I mean holy sh*t, that’s great promotion for a fight.”

Do you think the UFC had something to do with the altercation between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/6/2020.