Michael Bisping thinks ‘hothead’ Conor McGregor is ‘biting off more than he can chew’ after threatening to ‘kill’ Tom Aspinall

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor is ‘biting of more than he can chew’ by threatening his fellow countryman Tom Aspinall.

McGregor has his hands full while in Las Vegas filming the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter against Michael Chandler. However, the Irishman has still found time to throw insults Aspinall’s way on social media.

Aspinall triggered the sport’s biggest star after admitting he wasn’t interested in seeing his return to the cage. As always, McGregor bit back with a number of now-deleted tweets threatening to ‘starve and kill’ the UFC heavyweight. Along with the threats, McGregor also insinuated his Gym King sponsor would now be terminated.

Michael Bisping weighs in on Conor McGregor and Tom Aspinall beef

In a recent video on his Youtube Channel, Bisping addressed the situation and gave his take on the newly formed rivalry between McGregor and Aspinall.

“Serious, serious words. Not the most damaging insult, but he did threaten to kill him. (He) threatened to starve him and to kill him,” Bisping said. “Looks like Tom’s losing out on the GK deal guys. And he has to never, ever, ever mention Conor McGregor’s name again. Now look, listen, McGregor’s a hothead. We’re all kind of hotheads. Saying that, Tom isn’t. Tom’s the most level-headed, calmest human being you’ll ever meet.

“But Conor is definitely biting off more than he can chew here, no disrespect. He’s got his hands full with Michael Chandler. He has his hands full with the lightweight division. Picking off a six foot five heavyweight? Not the best thing to do,” Bisping added. “But we know what Conor’s like. He’ll talk a bit of crap, he’ll tweet-and-delete.”

Quotes via MMA News

Aspinall, who is as laid-back as they come, playfully brushed off McGregor’s comments and responded by changing his contact details on his phone to ‘mush head rat’ after the Dubliner threw the label his way.

Despite responding to the insult, the UFC heavyweight contender is yet to address the death threat.

Do you agree with the take from Michael Bisping on the back-and-forth between Conor McGregor and Tom Aspinall?