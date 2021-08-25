Michael Bisping says “you can’t hate on Jake Paul” ahead of Tyron Woodley boxing match

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping says that “you can’t hate on Jake Paul” ahead of the Tyron Woodley boxing match.

Paul takes on Woodley this Sunday night in his native Cleveland, Ohio in what is expected to be one of the biggest boxing matches of the summer. For Paul, he’s already a perfect 3-0 in boxing and is looking to collect the biggest name on his resume yet when he takes on Woodley, who will be making his professional boxing debut. It should be a very intriguing fight to see how it plays out, with Paul being the favorite according to the oddsmakers.

Ahead of the big fight, MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin spoke to Bisping and got his thoughts on Paul. According to “The Count,” he believes Paul deserves more respect.

“For Jake Paul, he’s a guy who was a Disney star and then he’s got into boxing apparently. He’s got a massive following. I think a lot of people are quick to doubt him, quick to write him off, although I do think he’s dispelling that myth a little bit and people are starting to come on board,” Bisping said.

“Typically as a fighter when you get into combat sports, most fighters if you look at their history, they come from some kind of struggle when they were younger. Whether that’s an abusive family or coming from poverty or whatever it was, typically there’s always that struggle. This is all we have. We take our fighting skill, we were probably getting into scraps on the streets and things like that. We realize we can fight and we turn that into a living and hopefully turn things around. That’s normally the case. That doesn’t mean it has to be the case. There’s no prerequisite in combat sports that you have to come from a disadvantaged background. You can’t hate on Jake Paul for what he’s doing in fights. If anything, you’ve got to respect him even more.”

Like Michael Bisping, has Jake Paul began to grow on you before the Tyron Woodley boxing match?