Chatri Sityodtong promises the “biggest card by far” in ONE Championship history this winter

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong promised fans the “biggest card by far” in ONE Championship history this winter.

ONE Championship turns 10 years old later this year, and as part of the organization’s plan to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Sityodtong is promising fans that he will deliver a massive card. Speaking to Tom Taylor of Bleacher Report, Sityodtong hinted that the December ONE card is going to be absolutely massive, though he was unable to announce any fights as of yet. Still, it’s a hint for fans that they should expect a terrific night of MMA.

“We haven’t announced anything, but our 10th anniversary will be in December,” Chatri Sityodtong said. “It will be our biggest card by far—the biggest card in the history of ONE. That’s all I can say so far.”

In addition to planning a massive event for ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary, Sityodtong is also planning for his promotion to finally make its debut on US soil.

“The plans are 90 percent done right now. When the plan’s 100 percent done and I’m ready to announce it, I’ll announce it, but I think American fans can expect ONE to be in the US within 12 months,” Sitydotong said. “We want to make it as big as possible and we want to showcase the full spectrum [of the ONE Championship product],” he continued, explaining how ONE sets itself apart by promoting MMA, kickboxing, muay thai, and occasionally other attractions like submission grappling and boxing. ONE offers something that none of the U.S. promotions offer in terms of the variety of different martial arts. Also, our fighter entrances, our fighter videos, there’s a lot of production that goes into it. I would argue that our production is better than Pride, and Pride obviously was the gold standard for a long time. So I think the U.S. fans are going to be really, really surprised by how different we are from the current players in the U.S.”

How excited are you for this massive ONE Championship card to end the year?