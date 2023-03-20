Michael Bisping responds to backlash over his commentary at UFC 286, Jon Anik sends words of support

Michael Bisping is responding to backlash over his commentary at UFC 286, with Jon Anik sending words of support.

Former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, was called out for his biased commentary last Saturday night, March 18th.

Bisping, was one of three commentators for UFC 286 which took place at The O2 Arena in London, England.

At the post-fight press conference, Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA), who picked up a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) in the co-main event, blasted Bisping for being biased toward Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in his fight against Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA).

At the post-fight press conference ‘The Highlight‘ spoke about the ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ loss, and Bisping’s commentary saying:

“I thought he won the fight. But I’m probably as biased as the judges. (But) Certainly not as biased as Michael Bisping. He shouldn’t have been nowhere near a microphone during that fight. Yeah, (it) sucks… I just thought it was very unprofessional.”

It wasn’t just Gaethje that thought Bisping’s comments were ‘unprofessional‘, other fans chimed in questioning ‘The Counts’ credibility and further articulating that he was an ‘awful announcer’.

Well, apparently Jon Anik, his broadcast partner, is sending words of encouragement and support to Bisping, taking to ‘Twitter‘:

1) Must say in defense of my broadcast partner @bisping, the man has zero agenda nor any bias when calling fights. Might even have closer personal relationship w/ Kamaru Usman than he does Leon Edwards. He just felt as though Edwards controlled the stand-up, landed more cleanly. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) March 20, 2023

“2) The job of MMA commentator is not as hard as that of fighter, judge, or referee, but it’s hard. We are judged on every utterance over 8+ hours and certainly there are things we’d love to take back. Someone is usually upset w/ something. Never had a perfect show. Never will.”

It was Michael Bisping who took to ‘Twitter’, responding to a tweet from Doug Bear, also in Bisping’s corner, saying:

Thanks Doug. I always only call it as I see it. And you have to celebrate the winner, regardless of who it is. Can’t be sad someone didn’t win. Winner in all cases must be celebrated. And I have huge admiration and respect for Usman as a fighter and person. A true gentleman. https://t.co/kOaQoAP2Fn — michael (@bisping) March 20, 2023

