Colby Covington discusses a potential future fight with Conor McGregor: “It’s probably the biggest fight the UFC would ever do”

Colby Covington is discussing a potential future fight with Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is scheduled to return to the Octagon and fight Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) later this year. But first, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ will be competing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 which airs Tuesday May 30th and runs through to August 15th on ESPN+.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor, will go head-to-head with the former three-time Bellator lightweight world champion, Chandler as head coaches for TUF 31 first, and will then battle it out in the Octagon, with a date, time and place yet to be determined by the promotion.

Colby Covington, speaking backstage during UFC 286, discussed McGregor (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Conor’s done some great things in this sport. He’s a great fighter, but his time is passing. He’s made a lot of money, so he just doesn’t have that same hunger and same drive he used to when he first started fighting. Who knows if he’s coming back to fight any time soon. He still has to get the USADA pool and do all the stuff that goes along with that.”

Continuing, ‘Chaos’ said:

“If Conor wants to fight one day and do business, it’s probably the biggest fight the UFC would ever do, as you see with the numbers this weekend that I’ve drawn to this event.”

Concluding, Covington said:

“If they want to sit down at the table and they think that’s the biggest and best fight we can do, then let’s do it. But I’m here to fight the biggest and best fights in this company.”

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) weighed in as the back-up fighter for UFC 286. Covington, 35, last fought in March of 2022 at UFC 272 where he defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) via unanimous decision.

UFC President, Dana White, acknowledged that Covington is next in line to challenge welterweight champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA). Obviously, a title fight is 1st priority for Covington, but apparently, he’s “in” should an opportunity to fight McGregor come about in the future.

Would you like to see Covington and McGregor battle it out in the Octagon? Do you believe that would be the ‘biggest fight’ in the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!