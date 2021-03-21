Conor McGregor continues to take jabs at recently retired rival Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC superstar Conor McGregor continued to take jabs at recently-retired rival Khabib Nurmagomedov with some more trash-talk on social media.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov were bitter rivals for years, and the hope was the two would one day have their big-money rematch inside the Octagon. However, after McGregor got knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, it essentially eliminated any thoughts of the rematch. Nurmagomedov officially retired from MMA this week, and of course, McGregor was there to take a shot at him, telling the Russian he’s the one who made him in MMA. On Sunday, McGregor continued to take shots at Nurmagoedov, this time for his lack of power.

Taking to his social media the day after UFC Vegas 22, McGregor called Nurmagomedov a “teddy bear” and said that he has no power, pointing to his career record as proof of that.

8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Don’t forget it teddy bear. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

It’s true that Nurmagomedov was a grappler during his MMA career, but we have seen him occasionally finish his foes with strikes, though he typically does go for submissions instead. In the UFC, we saw Nurmagomedov finish Thiago Tavares and Darrell Horcher with strikes. He also had six wins by TKO prior to entering the UFC. So to say that he has zero power doesn’t seem to be all that fair. Obviously, McGregor has more power. But at the end of the day, the game is all about doing whatever it takes to get your hand raised.

While Nurmagomedov’s record might not be littered with knockout wins, it’s still littered with wins and unblemished, period. Although McGregor is trying his best to goad the former champion into responding, Nurmagomedov likely finds it entertaining that McGregor still tries to take shots at him even though he has officially stepped away from the game.

