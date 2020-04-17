Michael Bisping debates if Dominick Cruz deserves upcoming Henry Cejudo title shot

Michael Bisping and Luis J Gomez discussed whether Dominick Cruz has done enough to deserve a title shot against the current bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo.

UFC events have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organization’s president Dana White is planning a return to live fight action on May 9. A potential fight card has already been released for the event. It includes the former bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz taking on the current champion, Henry Cejudo for the promotions bantamweight championship. “The Dominator” is scheduled to fill in for the original title challenger, Jose Aldo, who is currently held up in Brazil over coronavirus restrictions.

Despite fans’ eagerness to see any live fight action, Dominick Cruz hasn’t fought since his 2016 title loss to Cody Garbrandt. He has been out of action recovering from injury, but he recently revealed that he has recovered and is ready to fight. However, his long layoff has certain individuals questioning whether Cruz has done enough to deserve the May 9 title shot.

During a podcast episode of Believe You, Me, Michael Bisping responded to the proposed matchup.

“I mean Dominick Cruz, good for him. You know he’s getting the title fight back after being away from the sport for three and a half years… Dominick Cruz is back and he is a long time champion, one of the best to ever do it, so that’s a really interesting fight Luis.”

His co-host Luis J Gomez showed his interest in the matchup but also shared his scepticism.

“Yes, I mean. It’s been a long time. Three and a half years and he lost his last fight,” said Gomez. “I have a hard time giving him a title shot. I think what’s going on here is they [UFC] needed to come back with a vengeance and I don’t hate on it. I think it’s great, I think it’s really great. But, it’s a little bit of a tough pill to swallow to see Dominick Cruz coming back for a title shot.”

Gomez compared the situation to that of Jose Aldo who is also coming off a loss at UFC 245 in December 2019. He fought Marlon Moraes and lost the closely contested bout by split decision, but many spectators believed the UFC veteran should have won.

“I just feel like people were talking about how it’s a tough pill to swallow Jose Aldo getting a title shot [against Cejudo] coming off a loss,” highlighted Gomez. “But at the very least, it was a debate whether he won that fight. A lot of people thought he won that fight.”

“And it happened in December, not December three years ago,” responded Bisping. “I’m not hating on it. I like Dominick, he’s a good guy. He’s certainly put his dues in this sport over the years. He’s a long long time fighter, multiple-time champion. Remember, he came back from a long layoff and beat TJ Dillashaw. Close fight, but he took the belt back from TJ Dillashaw. So there’s no doubt of the calibre or the skills that he has, but you are right.”

