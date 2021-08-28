Michael Bisping critical of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Ring Girl comments: “I’m a huge fan of Khabib. But come on man!”

Michael Bisping does not agree with fellow former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s assessment that ring girls are the most useless people in MMA.

Earlier this week ‘The Eagle’ made headlines when he suggested that Ring Girls have no purpose in mixed martial arts.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts,” Nurmagomedov said during a Moscow press conference (h/t MiddleEasy). “What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen. I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion.”

During his most recent episode of the “Believe You Me” podcast, Michael Bisping weighed in on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments and suggested that Ring Girls do play a part of the sport’s entertainment value.

“Nobody goes for the ring girls, that’s not how it works,” Bisping said (h/t lowkickmma). “They’re a little bit extra for the show. And I like it because it’s historic in boxing and now with MMA of course. It’s a little bit of fun. I’m a huge fan of Khabib. But come on man! Let the girls have a job. They make a lot of money with sponsorships and endorsements.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired a perfect 29-0 in MMA with his last time out coming against Justin Gaethje in October 2020.

Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently signed a new four year contract to continue his role as commentator with the promotion.

