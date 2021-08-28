Manager reveals ‘substantial payday’ for Tyron Woodley’s fight with Jake Paul

Manager Malki Kawa discusses the “substantial payday” his client Tyron Woodley will be receiving for Sunday’s boxing match with Jake Paul.

Woodley (0-0) and Paul (3-0) are set to square off on August 29 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The boxing match is scheduled for eight rounds.

Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA) concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch ‘T-Wood’ suffered setbacks to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Not long after his contract had expired, ‘The Chosen One’ agreed to terms with Paul on a boxing match.

As for Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation has gone 3-0 thus far in his young boxing career, his latest win being a first round knockout victory over former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren.

Ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup, Tyron Woodley’s manager Malki Kawa spoke with MMAJunkie where he discussed the “substantial payday” his client is set to receive.

“The money is good,” Kawa said. “He’s making a seven-figure payday, and it’s not like $1 million. It’s more. And we get a piece of everything as well, so we expect him to walk out of here with a substantial payday for his first fight in boxing.”

In addition to walking away with a seven-figure payday, Kawa also expects that Woodley will make good on his professional boxing debut.

“Great vibes (from Tyron Woodley) – Robbie Lawler vibes,” Kawa said. “That one. Very focused. Very prepared. You can tell he’s confident in what he’s done for this fight. When you watch him – you see him very calm. He didn’t have to cut any weight. He’s in a great mood. Calm. As you get older the weight cuts get harder, but he was a professional and he always made weight. You see the last four fights, the weight cuts and that stuff. Probably took a lot out of the tank. We’re going to have a full tank. We’re going to be able to go the distance. We’re going to be able to knock him out. We’re going to be able to do whatever we want to do.”

