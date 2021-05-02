Merab Dvalishvili releases statement following win over Cody Stamann at UFC Vegas 25

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili released a statement following his unanimous decision win over Cody Stamann at UFC Vegas 25.

Dvalishvili won his sixth straight fight as he improved to 6-2 overall in the UFC with the dominant win over Stamann on the main card of UFC Vegas 25. Dvalishvili utilized his powerful takedowns as he always does, but he also showed improved striking in this matchup as Stamann was at times able to match him in the wrestling department. In the end, Dvalishvili walked away with the win and he emerged as a real player at 135lbs.

Taking to his Instagram following the fight, Dvalishvili issued a statement after picking up what is arguably the biggest win of his career. Check out what the Georgian said below.

What an amazing night! I am so happy to get that big victory! But it all means nothing without the love and support of all of you. To my training partners, coaches, teammates, friends, family and fans… I am truly grateful for all of you and will do my best to continuously make you proud!

Dvalishvili figures to land himself a top-10 opponent after picking up his sixth win in a row. He has one of the longest winning streaks in the division right now and is a real threat to come for the belt, which is ironically held by his teammate, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. It seems unlikely those two would ever fight, and there are several other contenders ahead of Dvalishvili so it’s a moot point anyway. Instead, Dvalishvili figures to land someone ranked in the top-10 such as Marlon Moraes or Pedro Munhoz for his next fight as a logical step up in competition.

