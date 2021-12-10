Mehdi Dakaev KO’s opponent with unbelievable diving left hook (Video)

Mehdi Dakaev (13-2 MMA) scored an unbelievable knockout victory over Makkasharip Zaynukov (11-3 MMA) at today’s Eagle FC 43 event.

EFC 43 took place in Moscow, Russia earlier today and the lightweight bout between Dakaev vs. Zaynukov served as the event headliner.

As seen in the video clips below courtesy of ESPN MMA and Caposa on Twitter, Mehdi Dakaev literally dove mid-air with a left hook that left his opponent Makkasharip Zaynukov in a state of unconsciousness.

He literally DOVE for the knockout 😱 (via @EagleFightClub) pic.twitter.com/fF63Y4jlKT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 10, 2021

That was unbelievable. DIVING mid-air left hook from Mehdi Dakaev #EFC43 pic.twitter.com/rCJvbzZt0q — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2021

Official Eagle FC 43 Result: Mehdi Dakaev def. Makkasharip Zaynukov via KO (punch) at 0:42 of Round 2.

The impressive victory marked Dakaev’s seventh in row, with five of those seven wins coming by way of decision.

Eagle FC will put on its first event on American soil next month in Miami, a event which includes former UFC standouts Rashad Evans and ‘Bigfoot’ Silva.

“I’m not crazy, I know what this is and what this is about,” Evans said of returning to fight at EFC 44. “It doesn’t take away the significance of it. Sometimes we get to the mindset where we’re like ‘if I’m not chasing the belt, then I’m not chasing anything’. But for me, to compete is my reward. For me to do it in a way and a shape that I want to, that’s all I need to be honest. I just see life differently. I know what I’m capable of when I’m at my best and I just want to feel that feeling again.”

