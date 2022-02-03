Megan Anderson addresses her future in MMA: “I have no plans to fight right now”

Former UFC featherweight Megan Anderson has addressed her future in the sport.

The Australian has been out of the cage since her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259. The bout was her first UFC title shot after scoring two finish victories to earn the opportunity. However, Anderson came up short, losing via first-round submission after getting hurt early.

Following the bout, it was revealed that Anderson’s contract had expired with the UFC. The promotion seemingly had no intentions of re-signing the Australian. She quickly began talking to other organizations including Bellator MMA, but it seems she’s done with the sport for now.

Megan Anderson took to her social media, where she addressed her future. She noted that she’s currently not signed to any promotion, and has no intention to do so. Anderson has been busy streaming on Twitch and working for Invicta FC during her time away from the cage. Furthermore, she’s currently filming her first movie, which has also taken up lots of her time.

In addition, Anderson also broke the news that she’s no longer affiliated with a gym. She’s been training out of James Krause’s Glory MMA since 2015, as one of the top fighters out of the gym.

Anderson made a point to note that while she’s done fighting, for now, she doesn’t know if that’ll be forever. If this is the end, she’ll likely retire as one of the greatest women featherweights of all time. Granted, that is a small sample size.

She signed to the UFC with a boatload of promise in 2017 and was expected to lead the newly formed 145-pound division. While she never captured UFC gold, she did make her name as a fan favorite thanks to her fighting style.

Anderson currently holds a professional record of 11-5 and is a former Invicta FC featherweight champion. She captured the gold with a knockout victory against Charmaine Tweet in 2017.

What do you think about Megan Anderson potentially retiring from MMA?