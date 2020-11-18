Belal Muhammad calls out Nate Diaz: “Come try to get your number back”

Belal Muhammad is looking to score a fight with Nate Diaz.

Muhammad, who is a fan-favorite, recently became ranked at welterweight after Rafael dos Anjos and Nate Diaz were removed. So, for Muhammad, he has called out the Stockton native for a fight to give Diaz a chance to get back his spot in the rankings.

I’m taking everything you worked for @NateDiaz209 come try to get ur number back bro pic.twitter.com/ibVFoDwk1q — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 17, 2020

“I’m taking everything you worked for @NateDiaz209 come try to get ur number back bro,” Muhammad wrote.

Belal Muhammad is on a three-fight winning streak and set to fight Dhiego Lima on December 19. Originally, Muhammad was supposed to fight Sean Brady but the undefeated prospect was forced out of the matchup due to an injury.

Muhammad is coming off a decision win over Lyman Good back in June and before that submitted Takashi Sato and edged out Curtis Millender by decision. The 32-year-old has gone 8-3 in the UFC with his losses to Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque, and Alan Jouban. He does hold notable wins over Randy Brown, Jordan Mein, and Tim Means.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since he lost by TKO doctor stoppage to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the BMF belt. Before that, he beat Anthony Pettis by decision at UFC 241 in his return to the sport after his legendary back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor.

On paper, Muhammad vs. Diaz does make sense from a rankings perspective. However, Diaz is after big names and money fights, and at this point in his career, Muhammad is not that compared to the Masvidal rematch or McGregor trilogy. But, if Diaz is interested in making a run up the welterweight division, Muhammad certainly would be a good fight to try and get his ranking back.

For now, Belal Muhammad is focused on his December 19 showdown against Dhiego Lima, and if he wins that, maybe he calls out Nate Diaz in his post-fight interview.

Would you be interested in seeing Belal Muhammad vs. Nate Diaz?