Dustin Poirier explains why Max Holloway is the most skilled opponent he has beat

Dustin Poirier believes Max Holloway is the most skilled opponent he has ever beat.

Poirier and Holloway first met at UFC 143 which was Holloway’s UFC debut. Poirier ended up winning by first-round submission but they then rematched in 2019 at UFC 236 for the interim lightweight title. Holloway was the reigning featherweight champ and Poirier was a top contender and it was “The Diamond” who won a decision.

It was a back-and-forth standup fight with both men hurting one another on the feet. Yet, for Poirier, he says that Holloway is the most skilled opponent he has ever fought and beat.

“Probably Max Holloway… He matched the grit that I bring, which I don’t think is easy to do, and his durability was amazing,” Poirier said on an ESPN+ Q&A. “He took some heavy shots, I knew he was hurt multiple times, and every time the bell rang, he answered it. He came out ready to scrap and I’m thankful for it, because I learned a lot in that fight.”

It is interesting to hear that Dustin Poirier thinks Max Holloway is the most skilled opponent he has fought and beat considering the guys The Diamond has beat. Most recently, he beat Conor McGregor, who was once a champ-champ. He also holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez, and Dan Hooker among others.

Poirier is coming off the win over McGregor at UFC 264. Prior to that, he knocked out the Irishman at UFC 257 in January which was a coming-out party to a lot of casual fans. He’s likely to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title sometime later this year or early next. However, he has been mentioning a possible fight with Nate Diaz as he looks for the biggest money fights.

What do you make of Dustin Poirier saying Max Holloway is the most skilled opponent he has beat?