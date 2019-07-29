Max Holloway responds to Dana White closing the door on lightweight run

UFC president Dana White isn’t interested in seeing Max Holloway compete at lightweight again, but “Blessed” is up for the challenge.

Holloway was seen in action this past Saturday night (July 27). He put the featherweight gold on the line against Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 240. The bout went the distance and Holloway was able to find his range and thwart takedown attempts to snag a unanimous decision victory. It’s Holloway’s third successful title defense.

During the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White was asked about Holloway potentially getting another fight at lightweight. White said that Holloway’s loss to Dustin Poirier back in April should’ve shut the door on that idea.

“I think his last performance at ’55 ends the conversation of him going up to ’55. I used to think that he looked big at ’45 and then I realized how small he looked at ’55.”

Holloway responded to White’s comments, poking fun at the UFC president in the process.

“Dana changes his mind everyday. Tomorrow he might be like, ‘hey Max we need a heavyweight fight.’ So, I don’t know. Dana’s mind is all over the place. I gotta respect the boss, but at the end of the day it is what it is. I know if an opportunity comes up there and they come calling, we won’t shy away.”

Holloway has gone 14-1 in his last 15 outings. The lone loss in his current stretch as mentioned was to Poirier in a failed bid for the interim 155-pound gold. Holloway is currently on a 13-fight winning streak as a featherweight. The streak isn’t at 14 as one of the bouts was contested at a catchweight of 149 pounds.

Do you think Dana White will change his mind and allow Max Holloway to fight at lightweight in the future?