Matt Serra chides Joe Rogan, Dana White for Conor McGregor comments

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra is not impressed with the comments UFC commentator Joe Rogan and UFC President Dana White have made in the wake of the latest Conor McGregor drama.

McGregor was recently caught on film punching an older man at a bar in Ireland.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan initially laughed the whole ordeal.

“He’s got like $100 million in the bank and he still wants to fight people. Still smacking people at bars.” Rogan laughed. “What’s he doing? Don’t do that. Who knows what the guy said to him.”

Not unlike Rogan, White drove home the point that, contrary to his actions Conor McGregor is a smart guy.

“What’s crazy is Conor McGregor is a smart kid,” White said on The Jim Rome Show (via MMA Nytt). “He’s a very smart kid. He’s financially set himself up, he’s made some really good moves business-wise, and he’s made a lot of money. He owns this whiskey company that’s killing it, and he’s going to continue to make a lot of money. I don’t know. He’s a father now; he’s got a kid. At some point you have to say, ‘I need to stop punching people in the face illegally.’ Just do it for money.”

In Matt Serra’s opinion, Joe Rogan and Dana White should not be excusing Conor McGregor on this one — whether the Irishman is wealthy, smart, or anything else.

Serra sounded off on the issue on the ‘UFC Unfiltered’ podcast.

“I mean, Joe Rogan was talking about, ‘he’s got $100 million in the bank,’ and Dana’s talking about how smart he is,” Serra said of Rogan and White’s comments (via MMA News). “You know, I don’t give a f**k about that if he’s not a good person. Who gives a f**k? I don’t know. Like dude, I’ll tell you right now, man, I had a $100 million in the bank, I’m pretty much doing everything I’m doing right now. Like, is that what it’s really about?”

“I don’t give a f**k if he’s brilliant, what the f**k does that mean?” Serra added. “For people to say he’s brilliant, so everybody should be doing this s***? Yeah, he’s made all that, that’s awesome that he’s done that, but it doesn’t give you a certain right to disrespect guys. What the f*** does everything have to do with materialistic bulls***? You’re not taking all this s*** with you. I got people dying left and right, you’re not taking any of this s*** with you. How about you be a better human being? You’ll feel better about yourself.”

For what it’s worth, Joe Rogan did walk back his original comments.

Where do you stand on this one? Are you with Matt Serra?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/27/2019.