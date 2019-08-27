Joe Rogan recants comment on Conor McGregor bar punch

On a recent episode of his podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan admitted he misspoke on Conor McGregor’s infamous pub attack.

Earlier this month, a video surfaced of McGregor sucker punching an older man in the face for allegedly refusing a drink offer. In a subsequent interview with ESPN, the Irish fighter apologized for the incident. However, Joe Rogan found the bar altercation comical:

“He’s got like $100 million in the bank and he still wants to fight people. Still smacking people at bars.” Rogan laughed. “He’s Conor McGregor. He’s living like you’re supposed to live if your Conor McGregor. The dance is, don’t go to jail dude. Don’t get locked up.”

The way that Joe Rogan seemingly made light of the pub attack rubbed some fans the wrong way. On yesterday’s episode with kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe, Rogan responded to the backlash and claimed he misspoke on the situation.

“Not good to smack that guy at the bar though,” he said. “I watched that again. I thought it was a touch, last time I talked about it but it looked like almost like a punch. I mean, he hit him. I misspoke. I basically just thought he touched him in the face because I watched it on my phone and it wasn’t that clear. Then I watched it on a computer and was like ‘oh’.”

While Joe Rogan admits his misjudgement about the incident itself, he makes no apologies for laughing about the situation or making light of McGregor’s behaviour.

Watch his original video that received the backlash below:

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/27/2019.