Matt Brown wants UFC to re-book Carlos Condit fight

Welterweight veteran Matt Brown says he hopes the UFC can re-book him against Carlos Condit in a fight that MMA fans have wanted to see for years.

Brown and Condit have been two of the most violent welterweights for well over a decade. The UFC has attempted to book them against each other twice in the past, first at UFC on FOX 9 in December 2013, and again at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018. Both times the fight fell through due to injuries Brown suffered in training.

Now in 2020, Brown is still hoping the UFC matchmakers can put the bout together one last time. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Brown admitted he still wants to fight Condit.

“Oh, absolutely. I mean, me and Carlos, we’ve been on this path, these parallel paths and just, for whatever reason, things have happened every time, and (we’ve) not got to fight each other. So, yeah, I think that would be a great fight for the fans, too. I think all the fans would love to see that. I just don’t know where he’s at in his career. I know he’s had a lot of health issues lately, so who knows?” Brown said.

While Brown wants the Condit fight, there’s no sure thing the UFC matchmakers will book it because both fighters are going in opposite directions of their career. Brown is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over veterans Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders, while Condit is currently in the midst of a tough five-fight losing skid. Having said that, stylistically this would be a really fun fight between two very exciting welterweights.

With Condit recently admitting he wants to return to the Octagon later this year, and with Brown hoping to do the same after suffering a recent health scare, perhaps the UFC matchmakers will look past Condit’s recent record and give Brown the fight he wants.

Do you want to see Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/21/2020.