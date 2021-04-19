Marvin Vettori sends a message to Israel Adesanya: “Can’t hide forever”

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori sent a message to divisional champion Israel Adesanya, telling him that he can’t hide forever.

Vettori is coming off of a one-sided beating over Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23, and immediately after the fight was over, he made it clear that he’s targeting a rematch with Adesanya, the man who defeated him via split decision in 2018. To this date, this was the closest fight that the champ has had at 185lbs, and Vettori makes sure to let him know that on a daily basis. While it seems like Adesanya will be fighting Robert Whittaker next in another rematch, Vettori is still remaining optimistic that he will be the next man in line.

Taking to his social media on Monday, Vettori sent another message to the champ, telling him that he can’t hide forever. Check out what “The Italian Dream” wrote on his Twitter.

@stylebender wassup little guy ready to go?? Are you still feeding bananas to your dog from your own mouth? It’s because Id like to break all your teeth so that you can do that even better.

Cant hide forever it’s inevitable — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 19, 2021

@stylebender wassup little guy ready to go?? Are you still feeding bananas to your dog from your own mouth? It’s because Id like to break all your teeth so that you can do that even better. Cant hide forever it’s inevitable

Vettori is coming off of dominant wins over top-10 fighters Holland and Jack Hermansson and he is currently ranked in the top-five at 185lbs, so it makes sense that he is calling for a title shot. As well, the first fight between Vettori and Adesanya was a razor-thin split decision in the champ’s favor. Imagine that decision was split in the opposite direction and the middleweight division’s history would have been much different. As it stands, Adesanya won that fight and has gone onto experience superstardom in the sport. Vettori, though, continues to win fights and grind away as he looks to gain the rematch with Adesanya.

Do you want to see the rematch between Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya?