Marlon Vera calls out Urijah Faber after “p**sy” Song Yadong pulls out of May 16 bout

Marlon Vera has called out Urijah Faber after his May 16 opponent, Song Yadong, pulled out of their scheduled fight.

While the idea of UFC 249 going ahead on May 9 is crazy enough, what’s even crazier is that the Ultimate Fighting Championship is planning on putting two more events on in the week that follows the promotion’s return.

While many fans were excited over the prospect of seeing the aforementioned Vera go head to head with Song Yadong, that’ll no longer take place after Yadong pulled out of the bout.

With his original foe out, Vera is now targeting a fight with UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

Song yadong pull out what a pussy! @UrijahFaber jump in — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) April 30, 2020

Vera, 27, is riding a big wave of momentum right now in the form of a five-fight win streak. His last victory came back in October 2019 when he dispatched of Andre Ewell via TKO in the third round of their showdown in Tampa, Florida.

Faber, on the other hand, is 1-1 since coming out of retirement with a TKO win over Ricky Simon followed up by a one-sided demolition at the hands of Petr Yan.

While some may feel as if there’s no real value in beating a veteran like Faber at this stage in his career, we beg to differ. This is a legend of the division that still seems to have a lot left in the tank, and while the finish against Yan was brutal, it did come against one of the rising stars in the division.

Vera would also serve as a tough match-up for him but as we’ve seen in the past, especially against Simon, Faber isn’t exactly someone who you can count out. The UFC is clearly desperate to stack these cards as high as they possibly can given the current circumstances. A Urijah Faber vs. Marlon Vera fight would be a fun addition to that end.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/30/2020.