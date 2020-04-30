Daniel Cormier plans on getting “back to wrestling” in trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier is planning on getting back to his wrestling roots in his upcoming trilogy fight against rival Stipe Miocic.

While Cormier is considered to be one of the UFC’s greatest heavyweights ever, and one of the greatest in mixed martial arts history, he’s tied at 1-1 with Miocic after two fascinating battles for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Cormier won the title from Miocic back at UFC 226, before losing it back to the very same man 14 months later at UFC 241.

During a recent interview with Kerry McCoy via USA Wrestling, Cormier had the following to say regarding a potential third bout with Miocic.

“I’ve got to get back to wrestling,” Cormier said (transcript via MMA Fighting). “I’ve got to get back to guys like you, Kerry, who are actually going to be able to tell me that ain’t enough. I have Bob [Cook] and my coaches do but I need to have that. Like Jamill [Kelly], when I was making 205 [pounds], Jamill would come and do the weight cuts with me. It wasn’t enough, he’d say that ain’t enough. Shawn Bunch does my weight cuts with me and if he thinks ‘DC, you gotta get back in there a little bit before we go home, you’ve got to do that.

“But you’ve got to have those guys that knew you before all the fame, all the money and all the attention to really put you in your place. I think you know me in a way and I’m wrestling and I’m not doing enough, you’re going to tell me I’m not doing enough. I’m putting together a great camp for this last fight and I can’t wait to get ready.”

Who do you think will come out on top when Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic collide for a third time?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/30/2020.