Mark Hunt loses boxing match with Paul Gallen, issues statement

Heavyweight combat sports legend Mark Hunt returned to the ring this week, but the fight didn’t go the way he planned.

Hunt, who spent the most recent chapter of his career competing in the UFC heavyweight division, parted ways with the promotion in 2018 amid a heated legal dispute. After a period of inactivity, the 46-year-old legend signed on for a professional boxing match with rugby star Paul Gallen at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

That boxing match went down today, and Hunt wound up losing a decision after six rounds. That being said, many of the fans that tuned in for the event claim the verdict was a downright robbery.

Hunt clearly won, but fully expecting a draw — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 16, 2020

Hahahah. Ring announcer completely ruined the suspense. Laughable horseshit decision — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 16, 2020

One judge scored it 5-1 Gallen. Can’t make it up — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 16, 2020

That decision was obviously predetermined. Too funny — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 16, 2020

While it sounds like this fight will be the subject of debate among boxing heads over the coming days, Hunt is taking it all in stride. Speaking on his official Instagram account, he accepted the defeat and gave Gallen props for his performance.

“Congratulations to @paulgallen13 well deserved win,” Hunt wrote. “U have my respect. Part time fighter beat my ass but I had so much fun tonight getting back into the ring.”

After thanking his coaches and sponsors, Hunt continued:

“We are helping lift Australian boxing to the world,” he wrote. “Thank u all.”

After this loss to Paul Gallen, Mark Hunt is now 0-2-1 as a pro boxer, as he was beaten by John Wyborn in his boxing debut back in 1998, and battled Joe Askew to a draw in his sophomore boxing bout in 2000. Gallen, meanwhile, is now 10-0-1 as a pro boxer.