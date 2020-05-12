Manager discusses options for Conor McGregor’s next opponent

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has options for his next opponent, according to his manager Audie Attar.

Attar discussed McGregor’s next move in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

He dropped the news that McGregor is currently focused on MMA, where fights with the likes of Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson could await, but added that the Irish superstar is still interested in returning to the boxing ring, perhaps for a blockbuster fight with Manny Pacquiao.

“I think he’s thinking MMA first,” Attar said of McGregor. “Boxing is definitely something he plans on doing, but I think he’s thinking MMA first. And who the opponent is, it could be (Justin Gaethje or Tony Ferguson), it could be someone else. It just depends on how things play out and where he wants to take it. Ultimately, I think all the fans want to see him fight, so it doesn’t matter who he fights – he’ll fight someone.

“Whether he fights (Gaethje) or whether he fights another opponent, we will see,” the McGregor manager added. “Let’s see how this thing plays out and let’s see how discussions go and then as it relates to him fighting Manny or any other boxer in the future, that’s always a possibility.”

Whatever the case, Attar believes there’s still plenty of demand for Conor McGregor, and fans will tune in no matter who’s standing across the cage or ring from the Irishman.

“I think at the end of the day, he is an amazing talent, an amazing not only athlete, but personality – and someone fans want to see compete,” Attar said. “And ultimately, I think that there’s a few matchups that we can make. It’s just about how things play out and what makes sense.”

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he beat the brakes off Donal Cerrone in just 40 seconds. Who do you want to see him fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.