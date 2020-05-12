UFC Jacksonville weigh-in results: Headliner on point, one fighter misses weight

Days after UFC 249 concluded, the UFC is back in our lives with UFC Jacksonville, which goes down on Wednesday night in the Floridian city.

UFC Jacksonville will be headlined by a light heavyweight duel between former title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. Smith will enter the fight with a big win over Alexander Gustafsson in the rear-view, while Teixeira is riding wins over Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba and Nikita Krylov, so the winner of this fight should be well-positioned in the light heavyweight title picture.

The UFC Jacksonville card will be co-headlined by a short-notice heavyweight fight between the hulking Ben Rothwell and long-time light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux, who figures to be at a massive weight disadvantage in the fight.

Other highlight of the card include appearances from the likes of Alexander Hernandez, Drew Dober, Ray Borg, Ricky Simon, Karl Roberson, Marvin Vettori, Andrei Arlovski, Hunter Azure, Sijara Eubanks, Chase Sherman and Michael Johnson.

On Tuesday morning the 22 fighters on the 11-fight UFC Jacksonville card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. Unfortunately, the weigh-ins did include one scale fail.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (h/t MMA Junkie):

UFC Jacksonville Main Card | 9:00pm ET on ESPN+

Anthony Smith (205) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Ben Rothwell (265) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (240.5)

Drew Dober (156) vs. Alexander Hernandez (155)

Ray Borg (135.5) vs. Ricky Simon (135)

Karl Roberson (187.5*) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

UFC Jacksonville Prelims | 6:00pm ET on ESPN+

Andrei Arlovski (238) vs. Philipe Lins (236)

Michael Johnson (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Hunter Azure (145) vs. Brian Kelleher (145.5)

Chase Sherman (253) vs. Ike Villanueva (232)

Gabriel Benitez (155.5) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)

*Roberson missed weight and will be fined a portion of his purse.

