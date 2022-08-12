KSI says he’s only returning to boxing so he can KO and “expose” Jake Paul: “I’m gonna be just abusing him for the rest of his life”

KSI has said that he’s only returning to boxing with the intention of knocking out and ‘exposing’ YouTube rival Jake Paul.

While many boxing purists can’t stand the rise of YouTube boxing, there’s no way of denying that it’s been an incredibly successful venture for many stars to come out of that market. In addition, it’s also helped bring some new eyes to the sport, even though that’s a topic that will continue to be fiercely debated for as long as this era goes on.

Two men who have been at the forefront of the movement are KSI and Jake Paul. While ‘The Problem Child’ has been able to amass an impressive 5-0 pro boxing record, KSI has spent the last few years focusing on his music after defeating Jake’s brother Logan in their November 2019 showdown.

Now, with KSI taking on late-notice replacement Swarmz later this month, the pair have made it clear that they intend to fight one another – potentially as early as next year.

In a recent interview, KSI has spoken candidly about why he’s made his way back into the squared circle.

Told by KSI that the reason he's returning to boxing is to KO Jake Paul and expose him. He said: "I know after the fight, once I lay him out, he's just gonna be hiding in a corner. And I'm gonna be just abusing him for the rest of his life." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 11, 2022

Paul has taken on and defeated some notable names including Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren but after his fights against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr fell through, you can tell he’s eager to get back in there and show the world what he’s all about.

What do you think about KSI coming back to boxing to take on Jake Paul? When do you think we’ll see these two square off and who should be the favourite? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!