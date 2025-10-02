Magomed Ankalaev makes bold promise ahead of Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 320

Magomed Ankalaev has made quite the promise ahead of his UFC 320 rematch against Alex Pereira.

Ankalaev walked away with the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship following his first meeting with Pereira back in March. He was able to get “Poatan” moving back throughout the fight, and the judges took note. Ahead of the rematch, which is scheduled for Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the trash talk has been revved up.

While Ankalaev insists that he isn’t taking the barbs personally, he did make a daring guarantee for fans who purchase the UFC 320 pay-per-view during a media scrum (via MMAJunkie).

“Obviously, there was a lot of things said on my side,” Ankalaev said. “There was a lot of things said on his side. There were misunderstandings in between. All of this stuff just added a lot more aggression to the fight and to the build-up to the fight, and I think we should expect a more aggressive second fight than the first fight – which is going to be something that the fans expect, and I think they’re not going to be disappointed in what they see.”

Ankalaev will look to prove that his first win over Pereira was no fluke and that he’s ready to rule the roost in the light heavyweight division. “Poatan” is hoping to show that Ankalaev isn’t the bad stylistic matchup that some think he is. Only one man can get their way once they collide a second time in one of the last four UFC PPVs of the year.

The co-main event will feature a UFC Bantamweight Championship fight between titleholder Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen.