Mackenzie Dern returns at UFC Lincoln

Mackenzie Dern will look to rebound from the first loss of her MMA career at UFC Lincoln on April 25, when she takes on Ariane Carnelossi. This bout was first reported by Combate and confirmed thereafter by MMA Fighting.

When Dern last fought, at UFC Tampa in October, she experienced her first taste of defeat, giving up a decision to Amanda Ribas. Prior to that setback, she rattled off seven straight victories to begin her pro MMA career. Her main claim to fame, of course, his her massive success on the professional grappling circuit.

Carnelossi, 12-2, has not fought since September, when she was defeated by Angela Hill via doctor’s stoppage. This loss marked the end of a 12-fight streak for the Brazilian. Her next most recent setback occurred all the way back in 2014, when she lost her pro debut to Ribas — Dern’s recent foil.

Here’s the UFC Lincoln card as it stands with the addition of this Mackenzie Dern vs. Ariane Carnelossi fight.

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Evan Dunham vs. Michael Johnson

Andrew Sanchez vs. Zak Cummings

Anthony Rocco Martin vs. David Zawada

Mackenzie Dern vs. Ariane Carnelossi

How do you think Mackenzie Dern will respond to her first taste of defeat?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/29/2020.