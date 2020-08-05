Luis Pena tests positive for marijuana, receives suspension from NSAC

Luis Pena has tested positive for marijuana, has received a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, according to a report from Damon Martin of MMA Fighting.

In addition to Jamahal Hill and Tim Elliott, the Nevada Commission has extended a temporary suspension for Luis Pena after he tested positive for marijuana around his last fight on June 27. #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 5, 2020

Earlier this week, news surfaced that Jamahal Hill and Tim Elliott had both received temporary suspensions after testing positive for marijuana. Pena was also reported to have received a suspension, but the reason for the suspension were not immediately clear.

We now know the cause of his suspension, but the terms of the suspension remain a mystery.

The drug test in question was administered surrounding Pena’s June 27 fight with Khama Worthy, which he lost by third-round submission due to a guillotine choke.



Prior to that loss, he picked up a decision win over Steve Garcia.

Luis Pena, nicknamed “Violent Bob Ross” rose to prominence on season 27 of the Ultimate Fighter. While he’s been hot-and-cold in the UFC, he remains a very promising fighter in the 155-pound lightweight division.