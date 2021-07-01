Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says Kamaru Usman would beat Georges St-Pierre in 2021, but 2010 was a different story.

Nurmagomedov recently sat down with UFC Russia for an interview and was asked about a variety of different topics. One of the questions posed to “The Eagle” was about his stablemate at Dominance MMA, the UFC welterweight champion Usman, and who would win in a superfight against the legend GSP. As far as Nurmagomedov is concerned, Usman would be the one getting his hand raised in 2021, but he believes that if this fight took place back in GSP’s prime around 2010, that the result of the fight would likely be different.

“Right now, I think it is Usman because it is his prime time. What was the prime time of GSP? I believe it was 2009-2010. I think it would have been tough for Usman to fight with him back then. I think St-Pierre was the best at that time. So 2021 and 2010 are different times and a different level of competition. It’d be wrong to compare it. It is like to think who’d win: Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali? No one knows and no one will ever know,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

GSP has not fought at welterweight since a split decision win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in November 2013. Since then, he has fought only one time, a submission win over Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight title at UFC 217 in 2017. While GSP was arguably the most complete MMA fighter in the game a decade ago, the sport has evolved and Usman is currently the cream of the crop at welterweight. While it would likely still be a competitive fight, Nurmagomedov’s prediction of Usman winning in 2021 seems fair.

