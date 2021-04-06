Leon Edwards shares prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch at UFC 261

Leon Edwards has shared his prediction for this months highly anticipated title fight rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Usman (18-1 MMA) and Masvidal (35-14 MMA) are set to throw down for a second time in the headliner of UFC 261 on April 24. The pair initially collided at UFC 251 in July of 2020, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ retaining his welterweight title by way of unanimous decision.

Due to the fact that ‘Gamebred’ took his first fight with Kamaru Usman on just days notice, many fans and pundits believe that things will go much differently in the rematch. With that said, Leon Edwards does not share that same theory.

The Birmingham native recently spoke with ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani where he shared the following prediction for the Usman vs. Masvidal rematch.

“If I had to put money on it, I’d probably favor Usman,” Edwards said. “I just can’t see what Masvidal could do different. He’s the smaller man, he doesn’t look strong in the clinch. His wrestling isn’t great. I just can’t see what he does that’s gonna be amazing to switch up his style. He’s fought the same way for a long time.”

The perennial welterweight contender, Edwards (18-3 MMA), made his long-awaited return to the Octagon at March’s UFC Vegas 21 event. That evening in Nevada ‘Rocky’ was seemingly handling his opponent Belal Muhammad, this until a nasty eye-poke resulted in the bout being ruled a no-contest.

Leon Edwards has since been booked to fight fan favorite Nate Diaz in a welterweight matchup at UFC 262. If victorious, the Birmingham native will no doubt be gunning for the winner of Mavidal vs. Usman 2.

Edwards previously squared off with Kamaru Usman in December of 2015, but wound up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision. With that said, the Englishman has gone 8-0 since his setback to the Nigerian.

