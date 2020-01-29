MMA veterans Jessica Penne and Bec Rawlings are offering ‘premium content’ on OnlyFans subscription service

Jessica Penne and Bec Rawlings have found another stream of income, and that is their own subscription accounts on OnlyFans.com.

The two athletes have records that encompass the UFC, Invicta and Bellator. Jessica Penne hasn’t fought since 2017 after coming off three back-to-back losses and Bec Rawlings is also coming off 5 consecutive losses, though she’s riding a few big wins in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ring.

The MMA fighters both train together in Southern California, and have caused a stir by announcing the launch of their premium content accounts at OnlyFans.com.

OnlineFans.com is an online service that allows creators to provide exclusive content to their subscribers for a monthly fee. The service is an online hotspot for adult film stars and lingerie models who want to monetize their content. As the content is hidden behind a paywall, non-subscribers can only speculate on the type of material available on the site.

Jessica Penne’s motivations for launching a subscription account may include funding her current legal battle against the United States Anti-Doping Agency. She believes her fighting career is over thanks to USADA.

On social media, she posted a heartfelt statement about her complicated situation.

Penne explained how an over the counter medication that she advised to take by her doctor caused her to test positive. Despite receiving medical advice and declaring the product before her test, she was suspended by the organization for 18 months in 2017.

In a recent incident, she was pulled from an April 2019 fight because she tested positive for a banned substance. The result was so minimal, she insists it was not taken intentionally or was due to contamination.

The 36-year old is looking at a four-year suspension at the hands of USADA which could seriously jeopardize her future in the sport.

Penne maintains her innocence and is challenging the ruling. Also, this isn’t the first time that USADA has come under scrutiny for positive test results that have later been found to be a result of contaminated supplements. The UFC Senior vice-president of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky and UFC president, Dana White are allegedly in full support of Penne as she works to prove her innocence.

Subscription accounts and online endorsements show the changing face of the sport where fighters are pursuing other means to capitalize off their MMA career. With her current USADA saga, Penne’s new OnlyFans.com account may provide a new means of funding her legal battle against the anti-doping organization.

