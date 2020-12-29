Leon Edwards makes his intentions clear after Chimaev exit: “I want to fight January 20th on the island”

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has made his intentions very clear: he wants to compete on UFC Fight Island on January 20.

Edwards was previously expected to fight rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of a Fight Night card scheduled for January 20 on the island. Regrettably, Chimaev has been forced out of the fight for undisclosed reasons, leaving Edwards without a dance partner for the card.

While some fans were surely hoping the UFC would attempt to reschedule this Edwards vs. Chimaev fight for a later date, Edwards himself says he’s eager to fight on January 20—whether it’s against Chimaev or somebody else.

He made his intentions clear on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Rest up Khamzat, i'm sure ill see you soon. But I want to fight January 20th on the island @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc lets make it happen — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 29, 2020

At this stage, it’s not clear if the UFC will be interested in finding a new opponent for Edwards, or who he might fight if that’s the case. However, he has no shortage of options.

After news of Chimaev’s exit from the card surfaced, Edwards was targeted by his former foe, ranked welterweight Vicente Luque, and by rising middleweight contender Kevin Holland.

I’m ready to get that rematch with @Leon_edwardsmma I know MMA fans would love to watch it! Let’s go @ufc @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 https://t.co/UbwobCxMeH — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) December 29, 2020

Hold up, so am I hearing the #ufcFightIsland hotel has a vacancy and needs a real man to come and do work January 20th? #callbigmouth pic.twitter.com/0zX4cPZMvo — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 29, 2020

While Holland and Luque are both interesting options for Edwards, it’s also possible Edwards could be matched up with Neil Magny, who currently holds the No. 9 spot at welterweight.

Magny has been linked to a fight with Michael Chiesa on the January 20 card. The expectation all along has been that he could get a call to step into the main event if either Edwards or Chimaev failed to make it to the cage.

Who do you want to see Leon Edwards fight on January 20?