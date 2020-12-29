Kevin Holland gets March headlining spot against Derek Brunson

UFC middleweight contenders Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson will meet in the headliner of a UFC Fight Night card that is set for March 2021.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report that Holland vs. Brunson will headline a UFC Fight Night event that takes place on March 20 at a location that has yet to be determined. The report says that both Holland and Brunson have verbally agreed to the bout with the only thing left being for both men to put fresh ink on the contract.

Holland vs. Brunson has been heavily rumored for a couple of weeks now, ever since Holland knocked out Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256. Though Brunson is ranked higher in the UFC middleweight division, he was eager to get back into the Octagon and liked the idea of taking on Holland. Despite his lesser ranking in the division, Holland is one of the hottest fighters in the sport right now as he’s won his last five fights.

Holland (21-5) is the No. 10 ranked middleweight in the UFC. The 28-year-old American is 8-2 overall since joining the UFC in 2018 and he has won his last five fights in a row. Since the UFC’s return to action in May following a two-month delay due to COVID-19, Holland has been the most active fighter on the roster. He has fought five times since May and has won all five of those fights, over tough fighters such as Souza, in addition to fighters such as Darren Stewart and Joaquin Buckley.

Brunson (21-7) is the No. 7 ranked middleweight in the UFC. He has been in the UFC since 2012 and he’s fought elite talent. Brunson is currently on a three-fight win streak that includes wins over Ian Heinisch, Elias Theodorou, and in his last fight, a beating over top prospect Edmen Shahbazyan in one of the biggest upsets of 2020.

Who do you think wins, Kevin Holland or Derek Brunson?