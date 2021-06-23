Leon Edwards calls Belal Muhammad a “clown” for his rematch request, ‘Remember the Name’ returns fire with multiple insults

Belal Muhammad hasn’t taken kindly to being called a “clown” by Leon Edwards after Muhammad asked for a rematch.

The two men squared off earlier this year with an unfortunate eye poke bringing proceedings to an early end. Ever since then, Edwards has been able to get in the win column against Nate Diaz with Muhammad also picking up a win against Demian Maia.

After Edwards laughed off suggestions for a rematch between the two, Belal Muhammad went on a social media tirade.

Aren’t you the guy that got 3 piece and soda’d ? https://t.co/uPcNyhGI3Y — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 22, 2021

In your own country ? https://t.co/CXfUjVvglE — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 22, 2021

With your brother right next to you? https://t.co/yyziKGUQcM — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 22, 2021

And masvidal was alone? https://t.co/qSUdhYpTGA — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 22, 2021

Where was this energy in person I just sin you fight week n you couldn’t even look at me you walk past with you head down 😂😂 wtf is happening here https://t.co/j7kVm7zzQc — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 23, 2021

“Aren’t you the guy that got 3 piece and soda’d? In your own country? With your brother right next to you? And Masvidal was alone?”

Edwards continued to question the logic of Muhammad after the fact and, given where they both stand in the welterweight rankings, it’s not all too surprising.

“Rocky” is likely just one win away from another shot at Kamaru Usman with Muhammad still being a long way off of being able to do the same. Down the road, perhaps it’s realistic – but that isn’t the case at this moment in time.

Will Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad ever meet inside the Octagon again? Let us know your thoughts on this rivalry down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!