Leon Edwards blasts Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, says he’s willing fight ‘Gamebred’ in the streets for free

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards continues to call out Gilbert Burns & Jorge Masvidal on social media.

Edwards, who holds an 18-3 professional mixed martial arts record, is currently riding an eight-fight win streak with his last loss inside the Octagon coming against current champion Kamaru Usman back in December 2015.

He hasn’t fought since he decisively beat Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision in July 2019, but it’s quite clear to see that he’s eager to step back into the cage at the earliest available opportunity – and he’s got a few intriguing opponents in mind.

Fuck it Jorge lets fight, no money, mutual location, film it, bang it on YouTube, public will see your a pussy #letsgetit — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 23, 2020

Im on a no cap sunday vibe. just all facts. the most avoided welterweight there is. PS while im at it @GilbertDurinho is a bitch too. God bless all these pussies 😂 — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 23, 2020

Edwards hasn’t exactly been shy when calling out the other top stars in his division, with “Gamebred” often being at the heart of his frustrations.

“I prefer (the Masvidal) fight over Gilbert. (Usman) said he wants to have a little time out with his daughter, his children, and chill for a bit. If they come to me and say ‘Gilbert or Masvidal,’ I’d prefer Masvidal for what happened in London, backstage. We’ve got a genuine beef between us. That would be a bigger fight, a more entertaining fight,” Edwards told South China Morning Post recently.

“(The beef) will never go away until I get my hands on him,” Edwards added. “Even after, it wouldn’t go away.

“I truly believe I’ll stop him. He’s nothing special. I knew that before he got beat by Usman. He fought Ben (Askren), Ben was s***. Nate Diaz is a journeyman. He beat Darren Till. That’s the only good win he’s had, Darren Till. Everyone else [he’s beaten] are average fighters, and he’s got this mad hype around him. I truly believe I would smoke him,” Edwards concluded.