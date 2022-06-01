Dana White has no interest in doing anything with the “broken business” of boxing: “Why would I even want to dive into this nightmare?”

UFC president Dana White has admitted he has no interest in diving back into the sport of boxing, which he’s described as “broken”.

For many years we’ve heard about the prospect of ‘Zuffa Boxing’ with Dana White leading the charge. Alas, as time has gone on, it’s seemed less and less likely that he’d go down that route with his work in the Ultimate Fighting Championship taking priority.

He did dip his toe into the water when helping to promote Conor McGregor’s superfight with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 but aside from that, he’s actively avoided the crossover route – even more so when talking about Francis Ngannou’s possible mixed rules showdown with Tyson Fury.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Every time I try to think about doing something with boxing, I go, ‘Why would I want to do this to myself?’” White said. “You know what I mean? Why would I even want to dive into this nightmare?”

“That’s why I haven’t really done anything,” White said. “It’s a broken business that is an absolute nightmare to try to fix.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

While many MMA fans agree with this assessment, others feel as if boxing is as healthy as it’s been in a long time. From Canelo to Fury to other rising stars like Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, the mainstream appeal of the sport is growing – albeit with controversial decisions still being littered around every single division.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

White seems to be quite adamant in what he’s saying but if the right kind of opportunity presented itself down the line, it’s hard to imagine him not jumping on it, especially when you consider how long he’s loved boxing.

Do you believe Dana White when he says that he has no interest in entering boxing? If he changes his mind, do you think Zuffa Boxing could be a success?