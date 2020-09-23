Khamzat Chimaev ready to fly to Fight Island to serve as a backup for Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev is ready to fight anyone at any time and that includes this Saturday’s main event between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

Ever since Chimaev made his UFC debut back in July, he has quickly become a massive star. He is already 3-0 this year and coming off a one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11 in just 17-seconds.

After the win, many wondered if he would fight someone ranked above Demian Maia, and it appears Chimaev is ready to fight for the belt.

“I am ready. Yes, 100 percent I am ready,” Chimaev said to TMZ Sports. “100 percent, for the title I am always ready. I would be so happy if they gave me this chance to jump in there. 100 percent would take it.”

Although it is unlikely Khamzat Chimaev would be the backup fighter or step in on short notice he is open to the idea. He has made it clear he will fight anyone and wants to fight often.

“I am happy to fight with anybody, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Tomorrow, tonight, always ready to fight.”

Chimaev made his UFC debut back in July and dominated John Philipps en route to a second-round submission win at middleweight. He then fought again 10 days later where he beat Rhys McKee by TKO at welterweight. Chimaev could be one or two wins away from a title shot.

He also believes he will finish Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya if he were to fight them right now. So, there is no questioning his confidence and even Dana White sees something special in him.

“One punch. 17 seconds. This kind is special. He’s different than any fighter I’ve ever sen. I’ve been in the business for a very long time, I’ve seen a lot of greats come and go,” Dana White said after the fight. “This kid is absolutely special and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

When do you think we will see Khamzat Chimaev fight for UFC gold?