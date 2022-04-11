Khamzat Chimaev on a potential fight with Colby Covington: “He’s a bit of a tough guy but not my level. I will go and knock him out”

Khamzat Chimaev has spoken out about the potential of a fight with Colby Covington.

It was Chimaev (11-0 MMA) who defeated Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) this past Saturday at UFC 273 to increase his winning streak. It was a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) win for the up and coming Russian-born Swedish wrestler.

In speaking on a YouTube podcast with ‘BT Sport‘, Chimaev had this to say about Colby Covington being the fight to make next:

“I don’t care. The guy he want to fight, of course I’ll fight with him. If they give me somebody else I’ll fight them. I wait for my title. Dana White said to me after this fight they gonna want to see you fight for the title.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Asked what Chimaev thinks about Colby, his response was:

“He’s a tough guy – not my level. I’ll go and knock him out.”

It was at a pre-fight interview on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, where Dana White weighed in on what would happen should Chimaev win at UFC 273:

“I think if Khamzat Chimaev wins this weekend, we see him and Colby Covington next. So, I have a fight card coming up on ABC. In a perfect world, I’d like to do Khamzat vs. Colby, if Khamzat wins on Saturday night.”

Based on UFC President Dana White’s comments, the win by Chimaev on Saturday, it looks like all the stars are aligning for a Chimaev vs Covington welterweight bout at the rare UFC ABC card this year.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) last fought at UFC 272 in March of 2022, defeating Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) by unanimous decision. Following the victory, it was just over 2 weeks later when Masvidal surprised Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami Beach, Florida, assaulting him on the street. Masvidal is facing charges and perhaps even a prison sentence for the indicent.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev enter the Octagon with Colby Covington? Who do you think would be the victor?