Khamzat Chimaev scoffs at anyone questioning his toughness following UFC 273: “You think I’m not tough?”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has laughed off anyone questioning his toughness after his win at UFC 273 over the weekend.

Heading into the pay-per-view in Jacksonville, a lot of fans were excited to see what Khamzat Chimaev could do against someone of Gilbert Burns’ quality. In the end, despite having to walk through fire, “Borz” managed to get his hand raised with a hard-fought unanimous decision win.

Burns certainly had his moments throughout the contest and as a result, some are reassessing just how far they think Chimaev can go.

As per the man himself, though, one thing they shouldn’t be questioning is how tough he is.

“You think I’m not tough? I showed my heart. I am tougher than everyone. Gonna smash them all.”

The incredible rise of Khamzat Chimaev has left him at 5-0 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship after less than two years in the promotion. Now, he’s already gearing up for what is looking like a number one contender fight against Colby Covington.

“Chaos” would be pursuing a trilogy fight with long-time rival Kamaru Usman after losing the first two bouts in their series. Chimaev, on the other hand, would be aiming to get his hands on the champion for the first time.

There are a lot of different ways this could play out but the main story here is that yes, Khamzat Chimaev is insanely tough – and so is Gilbert Burns.

What do you think about how Khamzat Chimaev performed at UFC 273? Do you think he should be next in line for a title shot after Leon Edwards?