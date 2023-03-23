Jorge Masvidal shuts down talk of a Colby Covington title shot: “I just got some insider information”

Jorge Masvidal is shutting down talk of a Colby Covington title shot.

Seemingly ‘Gamebred’ is casting shade on the idea of Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) getting the next title shot against Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA).

It was Edwards vs Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) at UFC 286 last Saturday night. Edwards defeated Usman by majority decision, defending his welterweight belt.

UFC President, Dana White, named Covington as the next fighter in line to challenge for the welterweight title.

Leon Edwards was not very happy to hear that the fight would be promised to ‘Chaos’, as he wants to see how the outcome of the upcoming Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) vs Gilbert Burns (21-5 MMA) battle plays out. UFC 287 features Masvidal vs Burns in the co-main event which takes place on Saturday April 8th at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Speaking with ‘MMA Junkie Radio‘, Masvidal made the following cryptic comment:

“I’m fighting Gilbert, then I’m fighting Leon. I’m telling you that’s how it’s going to play out. I just got some insider information.”

Continuing Masvidal said:

“I’m eager to get in there with Gilbert and utterly dismantle him to the point that everybody is begging for me to go and fight Leon. I know Leon’s not an idiot. He’s already fought before and defended the title and stuff, and he knows what a guy like me brings to the table besides the added beef that we have and the amount of pay-per-views we can generate together fighting for that title. I think it’s epic. It’s a movie ending for me, and everybody involved with me.”

Masvidal has a history with both Covington and Edwards. Although the 38-year-old has lost 3 in a row in the Octagon coming into UFC 287, he’s confident he will take on and ‘dismantle’ Burns to take on the prize – Edwards.

Do you believe Masvidal has ‘insider information’ and that it will be Jorge not Colby fighting Leon Edwards next (assuming ‘Gamebred’ gets past Burns)?

