Khamzat Chimaev and Jake Paul exchange heated jabs on social media

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev and boxings ‘problem child’ Jake Paul got into a heated exchange today on social media.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon last month at UFC 267, where he made quick work of ranked welterweight Li Jingliang (see that here). The win marked Chimaev’s fourth under the UFC banner, with his previous victory coming in just 18-seconds over Gerald Meerschaert (see that here).

Now considered one of the UFC’s brightest upcoming stars, Khamzat Chimaev has been busy trying to secure his next opponent.

After issuing challenges to a plethora of welterweights, including Nate Diaz and Colby Covington, ‘Borz’ recently decided to troll YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul.

”I can smash these guys same night. Boxing.” – Chimaev captioned a photo of the Paul brothers (Jake and Logan).

That spawned a quick reply from Jake Paul, who fired back at Khamzat Chimaev with the following remarks.

Listen Kumquat… you are just another UFC fighter pretending you can box. Sit down, shut up and pray you get paid fairly. https://t.co/m8mQQAnBJ1 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 10, 2021

”Listen Kumquat… you are just another UFC fighter pretending you can box. Sit down, shut up and pray you get paid fairly.”

Chimaev scoffed at Jake’s reply suggesting he was number one bullshit.



You number-one bullshit bro 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OU3oSRtWQP — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 10, 2021

”You number-one bullshit bro 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

‘Borz’ concluded his troll jab by sharing one final photo.

Jake Paul is currently 4-0 in his budding boxing career and is set to fight Tommy Fury in his next contest. ‘The Problem Child’ is coming off a decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his most previous effort. Prior to that, Paul scored a nasty first round knockout win over Ben Askren.

As for Khamzat Chimaev, ‘Borz’ is still awaiting his next assignment from UFC officials. With that said, Dana White recently hinted that he hopes to have the Russian-Swede compete again this December.

Who would you like to see Chimaev matched up against next? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!