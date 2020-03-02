Khabib Nurmagomedov willing to box Floyd Mayweather for 11 rounds in exchange for 1 round of MMA

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is prepared to go 11 rounds of boxing with Floyd Mayweather, but it comes at a price.

Rumors have been circulating that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC president Dana White are working together to create a crossover fight. “Pretty Boy” will expect to bank a cheque if he collides against an MMA fighter, so who better to face then the undefeated “Eagle”, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that the boxer was “begging” for a matchup. Now, it appears the Dagestani champion is on board under one condition: Floyd Mayweather fights him for one round of MMA.

”He just wanna be on top media,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said of Floyd Mayweather. “I saw his birthday a couple of days ago, he become 49 or 48, but my father, he’s almost like my father’s age. I no understand how I’m going to punch his face!”

”If you wanna fight, come to the UFC, this is a real fight. I’m not boxer, I’m not just wrestler, I am MMA fighter. If he’s interested, maybe we can make something like – my father talked about this before – like maybe eleven rounds box and one round MMA. Like eleven rounds three-minute box, and the last round, five minutes MMA. If he makes this deal, I can fight.

“I don’t think he can knock me out in eleven rounds. And what’s he going to do last round? Five minutes with me, I’m gonna take him down, I’m going to maul this guy. What’s he going to do?

”You know, of course in boxing he’s very good. I agree with you. But I don’t think he can knock me out,” Khabib Nurmagomedov concluded.

This wouldn’t be Mayweather’s first rodeo against an MMA fighter. He infamously fought the former champion, and Nurmagomedov’s arch-nemesis, Conor McGregor in 2017. He defeated the Irishman by TKO in the 10th round. There has been a lot of speculation recently that he could potentially fight Conor McGregor again or even Manny Pacquiao.

Who would you like to see Floyd Mayweather face next? And do you think he has what it takes to last a full MMA round against the king of grappling, Khabib Nurmagomedov? Let us know in the comments below.