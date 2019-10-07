Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor lacks morality and manners, hasn’t earned title shot

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said that Conor McGregor hitting an elderly man shows that he lacks morality and manners and he doesn’t believe he has earned a title shot.

“The Eagle” was interviewed by reporters in Russia and was asked his honest thoughts on McGregor. Here’s what the champ said via RT.

“I’m not ready to shake McGregor’s hand right now,” Nurmagomedov said. “I’m not. You know everyone makes mistakes. There are no perfect people, everyone has flaws. I have flaws and so does he, everyone has flaws.

“When a person continues to behave this way, it means that it’s in his nature. We saw that he recently hit a 70-year-old man. It shows a lack of morality and manners. His overall level. So I’m not ready to shake his hand, unless he realizes something.”

The champion said that he would be willing to let his grudge with McGregor go if the Irishman decided to man up and apologize to him.

“Apologies always have to be accepted no matter what he said,” Nurmagomedov said. “If a person apologizes and accepts his mistakes, we have to excuse them.”

Reporters asked Nurmagomedov if he believes McGregor deserves a rematch against him. The two famously met at UFC 229 last October, with Nurmagomedov winning the fight via fourth-round submission. Although he is open to a rematch at some point, Nurmagomedov said that Tony Ferguson should be next in line for the title. He wants the fight with Ferguson to take place at a big arena or stadium in Russia.

“I have to say that Tony Ferguson deserves it more, you have to give him some credit. He is one a 12-fight win streak and deserves it more than Conor,” Nurmagomedov said. “Conor has to come back, stop hitting old people. He is a professional fighter. He should come back, win, earn his place in get in line.”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s criticisms of Conor McGregor?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/7/2019.