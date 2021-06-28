Khabib Nurmagomedov makes prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his prediction for the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier fought back in January where Poirier exacted his revenge with a second-round TKO win over the Irishman. After the fight, both men called for the trilogy and it will headline UFC 264 from the T-Mobile Arena on July 10. According to Nurmagomedov, who fought and beat both of them, believes if McGregor can’t finish Poirier in the first round he will lose the fight.

“It’s the same thing (as the previous fights),” Nurmagomedov told UFC Russia about McGregor-Poirier 3. “If it’s the first round, I’d back Conor. From the second and further, then Dustin.”

Nurmagomedov certainly has a valid point as many have questioned McGregor’s cardio through the years. However, he did defeat Nate Diaz in a five-round fight. Poirier, meanwhile, is known for his conditioning, but he can’t overlook McGregor as the Irishman has proven to have one-punch KO power.

The winner of the fight will also be next in line for a title shot, which will be Charles Oliveira’s first title defense. For Nurmagomedov, he says he likes the state of the lightweight division and all the contenders battling it out.

“It’s a nice composition of the division. The Brazilians, if you look at Oliveira and dos Anjos. The Americans are well represented, Poirier, Gaethje, Chandler,” Nurmagomedov said. “You could say it’s like a world war, the Brazilians, the Americans, the Russians. This division has always been the most interesting and the strongest. It will be fun by the end of the year.”

Nurmagomedov, of course, retired from MMA following his submission win over Justin Gaethje last October. Prior to that, he had submission wins over Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to defend his belt for his first and second time.

