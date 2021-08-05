Khabib Nurmagomedov goes off on Conor McGregor during Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast

Khabib Nurmagomedov went off on his longtime rival Conor McGregor during his recent appearance on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast.

Last week McGregor made headlines when he tweeted and deleted a post that appeared to be mocking Khabib’s late father Abdulmanap.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) had lost his father thirteen months ago due to complications stemming from the novel Coronavirus. It was a tragic loss for ‘The Eagle’ and one which promoted his decision to walk away from the sport.

After Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor for a second time in their rubber at UFC 264, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared following reaction on Twitter.

“Good always defeats evil, very happy for Dustin Poirier.”

Those comments clearly did not sit well with Khabib’s arch nemesis in McGregor, as the Irishman tweeted and deleted the following controversial rebuttal.

“Covid is good and father is evil?”.

After initially referring to McGregor’s post as “terrible“, ‘The Eagle’ proceeded to unload on the Irish star during his recent appearance on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast.

“When he talked about this, only evil can talk about your father, wife, kids, religion,” Nurmagomedov said. “If you’re normal human, you’re never going to talk about this stuff. For me, I think he post this tweet (while) drunk too much or (he was doing) something. Then the next day, he always delete these tweets. When he become normal life (he looks at his phone) and says, ‘Oh, look what I did.’ Then he delete. This is my opinion what he do all the time.

Khabib Continued:

“When someone is not with us – he is not even alive – this shows what you have inside. This shows how dirty you are. When you one of the best in the world and you come and you punch someone who is like 70 years old, like an old man (in a pub), this shows your heart. This shows who you are inside, how dirty you are. When you have parents and you have kids, how can you show yourself like this? I don’t understand why his close people don’t go, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’”

Khabib Nurmagomedov ultimately believes that Conor McGregor’s actions stem from issues in his own personal life.

“When you become rich, when you become famous, some people they lose real people around them,” Nurmagomedov said. “They lose them. Real people who love you, they’re going to tell you the truth. But fake people? They always say, ‘You’re good.’ They never say to you nothing because they don’t want to upset you because they know they’ll lose this comfortable spot. Real people, they don’t care about this. They were with you before you became famous and rich. They don’t care about your money. They just love you. I think he lose a lot of people around him. I don’t think he have people who were with him before when he become champion. Everybody needs someone who reminds you, ‘This is good, this is bad.’”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent mental assessment of Conor McGregor?