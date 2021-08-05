Jose Aldo “upset” over Conor McGregor leg injury but believes he can return at a high level: “I never doubt the champions”

Jose Aldo has no ill will towards Conor McGregor and is hopeful that his former foe can make a full recovery from the leg break he suffered at UFC 264.

Aldo (29-7 MMA), the promotions former featherweight kingpin, will return to the Octagon in this Saturday’s UFC 265 co-main event for a bantamweight bout with Pedro Munhoz.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, the Brazilian legend spoke with Ag. Fight where he weighed in on the gruesome injury suffered by his former rival Conor McGregor at last months UFC 264 event.

“First of all, I’m upset with the injury,” Aldo said (via MMAFighting). “It’s quite hard, we work with our body, we try to keep it healthy because that way we can always be working.”

Jose Aldo continued and voiced his support for the former two-division UFC champion:

“I think he can [get back to fighting at a high level]. I never doubt the champions, the mind and willpower of the champions. He has dominating before and was the lightweight and featherweight champion. It’s all up to him. If he wants to come back at a high level, he can do it.”

For his part, Jose Aldo thought Conor McGregor was performing well against Dustin Poirier prior to his eventual leg injury at UFC 264.

“The fight was going well especially because Conor forgot [his promotional] side and tried to be the fighter and win until that leg situation happened,” Aldo said. “But, man, I think it’s up to him [to return]. If he wants to come back again, he will work hard, abdicate from certain things to get there, dedicate himself and go back to the winning path.”

Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor collided way back at UFC 194 in December of 2015, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round KO.