Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulates Jan Blachowicz on UFC 259 victory: “You know why you won?”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz received some warm words from Khabib Nurmagomedov after his decision victory over Israel Adesanya.

Blachowicz defended the light heavyweight belt against Adesanya, the promotion’s middleweight champion, in the main event of UFC 259 last weekend.

After his victory, Blachowicz encountered Nurmagomedov backstage, and received some kind words from the lightweight champion. The moment was captured in the UFC 259 edition of the promotion’s popular The Thrill and the Agony series. See it below:

“Thank you for the support,” Blachowicz told Nurmagomedov. “I appreciate it.”

“It was a great fight,” Nurmagomedov responded. “Great takedowns. You know why you won? Takedown to wrestling, wrestling is power.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not fought since October, when he defended the UFC lightweight title with a submission victory over Justin Gaethje. After that victory, he announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Despite Nurmagomedov’s announcement, UFC President Dana White has repeatedly expressed optimism that the champion will fight again. Nurmagomedov himself, however seems disinclined.

“My mother is the most precious thing I have left,” Nurmagomedov told Russian news outlet Sport24 earlier this year. “Come on, you won’t push me to do things that will disappoint my mother.

“I have left it behind,” Nurmagomedov added. “Don’t torment me, let me enjoy what I have for today. And just so you know, I’ve sacrificed a lot to get to this level.”

At 29-0 overall, Nurmagomedov has one of the best records in MMA history. Highlights of his unbeaten resume include victories over Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson and Rafael dos Anjos.

With his MMA career seemingly over, he’s now focused on ventures outside the Octagon, and on helping his many talented teammates chase their championship dreams.

