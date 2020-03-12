Khabib Nurmagomedov concedes Henry Cejudo is currently the greatest combat athlete of all time

Step aside Demetrious Johnson and Jon Jones. UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov says that UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo is currently the greatest combat athlete of all time.

The all-access docu-series Anatomy Of A Fighter followed Nurmagomedov as he attended a recent media day for his management company, Dominance MMA. “The Eagle” made this appearance surrounded by MMA stars including Kayla Harrison, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and Justin Gaethje.

Cejudo was also there to support his management team. Towards the end of the episode, “Triple C” is sitting down with Nurmagomedov and raises the question following question:

“Who is the greatest combat athlete of all time?”

Cejudo earned his nickname from earning gold as an Olympic wrestler and for becoming a two-division UFC champion. As a result, he became the self-proclaimed Triple C. The lightweight champion acknowledged his comrade’s success and responded.

“Yes, Olympic champ, UFC, I agree. Right Now?” he nodded his head.

“Everybody takes it as a joke,” responded Cejudo. “But facts are facts. Bend the knee.”

Watch the full-clip of Henry Cejudo and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s interaction below.

Who’s the greatest Combate athlete of all time?! I rest my case Khabib has spoken @khabib_nurmagomedov @willharrisproductions pic.twitter.com/I4vA131uXZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 12, 2020

While Cejudo briefly reigned as a two-division UFC champ, he recently relinquished his flyweight belt after a period of inactivity. Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo fought for the 125 crown at UFC Norfolk, with Figueiredo winning by TKO. However, due to missing weight beforehand, he was unable to claim the championship spot and the throne remains empty.

Cejudo is scheduled to defend his bantamweight title against Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 250 on Saturday, May 9. A win would certainly help to cement his claim that he’s the greatest combat athlete alive.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will defeat Jose Aldo at UFC 250? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/12/2020.