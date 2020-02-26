Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo opening betting odds released

The sportsbooks have released the opening betting odds for the upcoming main event of UFC 250 between UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo.

The UFC officially announced this week that Cejudo vs. Aldo will headline UFC 250, which takes place on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The announcement has been met with plenty of criticism from fans, media and fighters as Aldo is getting a title shot despite being on a two-fight losing streak. But it’s the fight that both Cejudo and Aldo wanted.

The online sportsbook BetOnline has released the opening odds for Cejudo vs. Aldo. Check them out, courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC 250 Opening Odds

Henry Cejudo -210

Jose Aldo +180

Cejudo opened as a -210 betting favorite. That means a $210 bet would win you $100. Aldo opened as a +180 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $180.

At first glance, these opening odds appear to be low for Cejudo. The UFC bantamweight champion is on quite the run right now and despite Aldo being a legend of the sport it still feels like these opening odds are giving the former featherweight champion a bit too much respect considering he no longer looks like the same fighter he once was.

Cejudo (15-2) is currently riding a five-fight win streak with victories over Marlon Moraes, TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson, Sergio Pettis and Wilson Reis in that time. Cejudo was both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion but decided to vacate the 125lbs belt to focus on his exploits at 135lbs.

Aldo (28-6) is the former long-time UFC featherweight champion but has struggled as of late. He is coming off of back-to-back decision losses to Alexander Volkanovski and Moraes in his 135lbs debut. The Moraes fight at UFC 245 was close and controversial, with many feeling Aldo should have won the split decision, but the judges felt he lost the fight.

Who do you have your money on in the UFC 250 main event between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo on at these opening odds?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/26/2020.